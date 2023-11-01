Raiders fire Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler

The Raiders have pulled a stunning late-night move, firing both head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler.

Team owner Mark Davis made the announcement official at 10:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday night.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave,” Davis said in a statement. “I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best.”

Davis hired McDaniels and Ziegler together in January 2022, with both men coming from the Patriots organization. McDaniels was in his second stint as the team’s offensive coordinator and Ziegler was New England’s director of player personnel.

The pair finish their tenure with Las Vegas with a 9-16 record. The Raiders were 6-11 last season and are now 3-5 after losing to the Lions on Monday night.

This is the second time McDaniels has been fired midway through his second season. He compiled an 11-17 record as head coach of the Broncos from 2009-2010.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, McDaniels received a six-year contract and has over four full years left on his contract that Las Vegas is obligated to pay.

The Raiders are set to host the Giants in Week 9. The team’s bye is not until Week 13.