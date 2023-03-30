Report: Raiders will not consider Jalen Carter in draft

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Raiders will not consider Jalen Carter in draft

  
Published March 30, 2023 12:46 PM
nbc_pft_jalencarter_230316
March 16, 2023 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why it would’ve been better for Jalen Carter to not do any workout than to struggle through position drills at his Pro Day.

The Raiders have a number of ways they can go with the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft, but their options reportedly do not include former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said this week, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that the team would " do everything we have to do to make sure that, not only with Jalen but every player, we know exactly what the truth is” before drafting a player.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that that process will not be an extensive one when it comes to Carter, however. Tafur reports that Carter has “already been crossed off by the team.”

Per the report, comparisons between Carter’s recent arrest in Georgia and former Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs’ arrest in 2021 are at the root of that decision. Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving offenses in connection to a car crash that killed his Georgia teammate Devin Willock and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy earlier this year.

Ruggs is awaiting trial on DUI charges from a crash that killed a woman and the two incidents reportedly hit “too close to home” for the Raiders to consider adding Carter to their roster next month.