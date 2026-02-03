Report: Ravens are expected to hire Eddie Faulkner as RBs coach

One offensive assistant coach is headed to a different AFC North squad.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Eddie Faulkner is set to become Baltimore’s running backs coach.

Faulkner, 48, had been with the Steelers as running backs coach since 2019. He also served as the club’s interim offensive coordinator in 2023 after Matt Canada was fired midway through the season.

While the Ravens will be Faulkner’s second stop in the pros as a coach, he’s also spent time as an offensive assistant at the college level with Ball State, Northern Illinois, Pitt, Wisconsin, and NC State.