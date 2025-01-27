 Skip navigation
Report: Ravens, OC Todd Monken finalizing contract extension

  
Published January 27, 2025 12:02 PM

The Ravens are rewarding one of their top assistants after a strong 2024 season.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Baltimore is finalizing a contract extension with offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Monken, 58, has been with the Ravens for the last two seasons. Baltimore finished No. 1 in total yards and No. 3 in points during the regular season, also finishing No. 1 in rushing.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson won his second career MVP award in 2023 under Monken and appears on his way to winning a third for his 2024 performance.

Monken drew interest from the Bears, Jaguars, and Raiders on the head coaching interview circuit. But with those positions filled, Monken is poised to remain with Baltimore.

Now, Monken will also have a new deal with the club to continue elevating the offense.