Report: Ravens schedule interview with Justin Outten

  
Published January 23, 2023 11:09 AM
Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have reiterated their desires to get a long-term deal done with Lamar Jackson. Mike Florio and Charean Williams detail why it will or won't happen, and the compensation the Ravens could command if it doesn't.

The Ravens have become the third team to schedule an interview with Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Outten also has interviews with the Rams and the Titans, who also are looking for a new offensive coordinator.

The Ravens are seeking to replace Greg Roman, who they fired Thursday.

They also have interest in Browns receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea and Rams pass game coordinator Zac Robinson.

Outten called the plays for the Broncos in the final two games after they fired Nathaniel Hackett, and Denver rushed for 117 yards against the Chiefs in Week 17 and for 205 yards in Week 18 against the Chargers.

Outten began his NFL coaching career in Atlanta in 2016 as an intern before earning a promotion to offensive assistant, a job he held in 2017-18. He was the Packers’ tight ends coach from 2019-21 before following Hackett to Denver.