Report: Ron Rivera to interview for Eagles defensive coordinator

Ron Rivera might be sticking around the NFC East.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Rivera will interview with the Eagles for their defensive coordinator position.

Rivera, 62, has not been a defensive coordinator since 2010 when he was with the Chargers — spending 2011-2019 as Carolina’s head coach and 2020-2023 as Washington’s head coach. He compiled a 102-103-2 combined record as head coach.

Rivera took over the defensive play-calling for the Commanders late in the 2023 season after firing former coordinator Jack Del Rio. Washington finished No. 32 in yards allowed and points allowed. But in 2022, Washington was No. 3 in yards allowed and No. 7 in points allowed.

Rivera was the Eagles linebackers coach under former head coach Andy Reid from 1999-2003.

Philadelphia fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai after one season. Senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia also is not expected to be retained and is set to explore other opportunities.