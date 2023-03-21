 Skip navigation
Report: Saints agree to terms with Malcolm Roach, Johnathan Abram

  
Published March 21, 2023 05:30 PM
The Saints are re-signing Malcolm Roach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The team did not tender Roach as a restricted free agent, and several teams had interest in him.

In 2022, he appeared in 13 games and started three for the Saints. Roach had a career-high 26 tackles and a sack.

He originally joined the team as an undrafted rookie from Texas in 2020.

The Saints also are signing safety Johnathan Abram, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Abram has played for three teams in four seasons after being a first-round draft choice of the Raiders in 2019. He played two games for the Packers last season before finishing the year in SEattle.

In his career, Abram has 267 tackles and three interceptions.

The Saints has added veteran safeties Ugo Amadi and Lonnie Johnson Jr. and re-signed J.T. Gray.