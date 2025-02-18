 Skip navigation
Report: Saints hiring T.J. Paganetti off of Eagles coaching staff

  
Published February 18, 2025 12:35 PM

The Saints hired Kellen Moore as their head coach and they are reportedly adding another assistant coach off of the Eagles’ staff.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that they are hiring T.J. Paganetti. His specific title is unknown, but he was the run game coordinator and assistant offensive line coach for the Super Bowl champs in 2024.

Paganetti has been with the Eagles since 2017 and has also served as a quality control coach, assistant running backs coach, and assistant tight ends coach. He had another stint with the team as an offensive analyst in 2013 and 2014 that was bookended by two runs on Oregon’s staff.

The Saints have also interviewed Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier and assistant head coach/running backs coach Jemal Singleton for their offensive coordinator opening and Philly’s defensive backs coach Christian Parker is in the mix for defensive coordinator, so there may be more coaches following Moore to New Orleans.