Report: Saints making a push for Cooper Kupp

While one team appears to be out on Cooper Kupp, another candidate to sign him has emerged.

Per Mike Silver of TheAthletic.com, the Saints are making a push to sign Kupp.

Kupp doesn’t have the connections to the coaching staff of the Saints like he does with the Seahawks and Cowboys. But he would still be a welcome addition to a team that did not have a receiver catch more than 32 passes last season. Chris Olave led the group’s wideouts with 32 receptions for 400 yards while playing only eight games due to injury.

In 2024, Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards with six touchdowns in 12 games.

Kupp is reportedly nearing a decision on his destination after being officially released by the Rams this week.