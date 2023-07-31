 Skip navigation
Report: Sam Williams diagnosed with shoulder strain

  
Published July 31, 2023 05:57 PM

The Cowboys got cornerback Tervon Diggs (bruised toe) back into individual drills Monday, but they lost defensive end Sam Williams early in the first padded practice of training camp.

Less than an hour into practice, Williams spoke with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer following a drill before leaving to be further evaluated.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports Williams has a shoulder strain, adding that it’s too early to know how much time Williams will miss.

Williams, a second-round pick in 2022, totaled 22 tackles, four sacks, nine quarterback hits, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.