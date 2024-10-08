Report: Seahawks to place Uchenna Nwosu on IR

Uchenna Nwosu was just able to get back on the field for the first time this season on Sunday.

But now, the edge rusher will be sidelined again for another four weeks.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Seattle is expected to place Nwosu on injured reserve after he suffered a thigh injury in the loss to the Giants.

Nwosu, 27, was previously out with a knee injury suffered during the preseason.

It’s the second year in a row of injury challenges for Nwosu, who missed much of 2023 with a pectoral injury.

In 2022, Nwosu recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits — all career highs. That was his first year with the Seahawks after spending his first four seasons with the Chargers.

In 86 games with 48 starts, Nwosu has recorded 26.5 sacks with 37 tackles for loss and 77 quarterback hits.