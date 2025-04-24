Report: Shannon Sharpe was accused of choking a female Fox employee

With Hall of Fame tight end and media personality Shannon Sharpe sued for sexual assault and other claims, the media is investigating whether Sharpe has had similar claims made against him.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel of FrontOfficeSports.com, there was a prior incident.

Glasspiegel reports that, during Sharpe’s time at FS1, “he was accused of choking a female production assistant in the workplace.” Glasspiegel cites two unnamed sources in support of that report.

He adds that "[o]ne source said Sharpe and Fox settled with the accuser for several hundred thousand dollars.” No lawsuit was filed.

Said a representative for Sharpe to Glasspiegel: “There was no incident of choking involving Shannon on the FS1 set. On one occasion, he and a few colleagues were involved in some light physical interaction in a playful context. Fox Sports later chose to resolve the matter privately. For further details, we recommend contacting Fox directly.”

Glasspiegel writes that a Fox representative had declined to comment on the matter before the statement from Sharpe’s representatives was received.

Earlier today, Sharpe announced that he will step aside from his ESPN appearances until the start of the NFL preseason. Whether ESPN will welcome him back at that time remains to be seen.