 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Shannon Sharpe was accused of choking a female Fox employee

  
Published April 24, 2025 05:28 PM

With Hall of Fame tight end and media personality Shannon Sharpe sued for sexual assault and other claims, the media is investigating whether Sharpe has had similar claims made against him.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel of FrontOfficeSports.com, there was a prior incident.

Glasspiegel reports that, during Sharpe’s time at FS1, “he was accused of choking a female production assistant in the workplace.” Glasspiegel cites two unnamed sources in support of that report.

He adds that "[o]ne source said Sharpe and Fox settled with the accuser for several hundred thousand dollars.” No lawsuit was filed.

Said a representative for Sharpe to Glasspiegel: “There was no incident of choking involving Shannon on the FS1 set. On one occasion, he and a few colleagues were involved in some light physical interaction in a playful context. Fox Sports later chose to resolve the matter privately. For further details, we recommend contacting Fox directly.”

Glasspiegel writes that a Fox representative had declined to comment on the matter before the statement from Sharpe’s representatives was received.

Earlier today, Sharpe announced that he will step aside from his ESPN appearances until the start of the NFL preseason. Whether ESPN will welcome him back at that time remains to be seen.