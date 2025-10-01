Report: Shedeur Sanders silent press conference was a response to criticism from Rex Ryan

On Wednesday, Browns third-string quarterback Shedeur Sanders made the unusual (and possibly unprecedented) decision to conduct a press conference via mime.

There was a reason for his decision.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweeted this on Wednesday: “Shedeur Sanders pantomiming today was in response to ESPN analyst Rex Ryan criticizing the rookie QB earlier this week.” Schefter attributes the assertion to no source(s), named or unnamed.

“Something’s missing with this kid,” Ryan said Monday morning. “This kid talks, he runs his mouth like he’s a — ‘I could be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”

Frankly, Sanders shouldn’t care about anything Ryan (or anyone else on the outside) says. Most people who see Sanders’s media interaction from Wednesay won’t know why Sanders did what he did. They’ll see it, and they’ll regard it as a creative effort to manufacture a headline on the day that saw teammate Dillon Gabriel elevate to the position of starting quarterback.