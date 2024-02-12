Steelers release Mitchell Trubisky

The Steelers released quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the team announced Monday.

Trubisky’s release will give him a head start on free agency.

Trubisky, 29, signed with the Steelers before the 2022 season to be their bridge quarterback. He lasted only four games, though, before Kenny Pickett supplanted him. Trubisky started one other game in his first season in Pittsburgh.

He started three games this season when Pickett was injured, but Mason Rudolph eventually replaced him.

In his two seasons with Pittsburgh, Trubisky went 2-5 with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

His departure leaves Pickett as the only quarterback on the roster. The Steelers, though, want to re-sign Rudolph.

Trubisky went 29-21 in Chicago after the Bears made him the second overall pick in 2017, throwing 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He backed up Josh Allen in Buffalo in the 2021 season before landing in Pittsburgh.