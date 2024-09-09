Report: Steelers to sign P Corliss Waitman

The Steelers have reportedly settled on a replacement for punter Cameron Johnston.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers will sign Corliss Waitman. Johnston suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday when a Falcons player was blocked into him during a punt.

Waitman has had two other stints with the Steelers and punted for them in two games during the 2021 season. He was the Broncos punter in 2022 and averaged 46.6 yards on 96 kicks. He spent the offseason and summer with the Bears.

Johnston also handled the holding duties in Pittsburgh, so Waitman and kicker Chris Boswell will have to get on the same page heading into Week Two.