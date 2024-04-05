Report: Stefon Diggs paid Jimmie Ward $100,000 for No. 1

Stefon Diggs opted to switch from No. 14, which he has worn throughout his entire NFL career, to No. 1 after he joined the Texans. The move came with a price, though.

Safety Jimmie Ward had No. 1 with the Texans, having selected the number last year after arriving from San Francisco.

Ward gave up No. 1 to Diggs for roughly $100,000, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Ward returned to wearing No. 20, which he wore for three seasons in San Francisco before switching to No. 1 with the 49ers in 2021.

Diggs presumably could have gotten No. 14 with the Texans and for less money since receiver Alex Bachman has it now. Instead, he is trying something new.