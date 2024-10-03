Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation

The best thing about owning an NFL team is that, even when the team is losing, the owner is still winning.

Case in point. The Dolphins are currently struggling. Owner Stephen Ross is not. Only a couple of weeks after he was reportedly looking to sell 15 percent of the team and other assets at a valuation of $7 billion, he’s reportedly selling 13 percent of the team and other assets at a valuation of $8.1 billion.

Via Randall Williams of Bloomberg.com, Ross is in advanced talks to sell 10 percent of the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and the F1 Miami Grand Prix to Ares Management, one of the pre-approved private-equity funds that can buy up to 10 percent of up to six different teams.

Another three percent would be sold to Joe Tsai, who owns the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

The goal is to get the deals finished and approved at the league’s December 2024 ownership meetings. It would be one of the first, if not the very first, sale to a private equity fund following the August vote that allows such transactions.