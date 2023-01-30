 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Steve Heiden joining Lions as tight ends coach

  
Published January 30, 2023 05:50 AM
nbc_pft_purdyinjuryv2_230130
January 30, 2023 09:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how Brock Purdy’s injury changed the entire trajectory of the NFC Championship and assess if teams should be able to dress another QB in the event of an emergency.

While the Cardinals are still looking for their next head coach, one of their longtime offensive assistants is moving on.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Arizona tight ends coach Steve Heiden is joining Detroit in the same role.

Heiden had been a part of the Cardinals coaching staff dating back to 2013, when he started out as an assistant special teams and assistant tight ends coach under former head coach Bruce Arians. He was then the assistant offensive line coach under Steve Wilks in 2018 before he was retained as tight ends coach under Kliff Kingsbury in 2019.

A third-round pick in the 1999 draft, Heiden played 11 seasons as a tight end for the Chargers and Browns. He caught 201 passes for 1,689 yards with 14 touchdowns.

The Lions did have Tanner Engstrand as their tight ends coach and passing game coordinator in 2022. Ben Johnson held tight ends coach to start Dan Campbell’s tenure as head coach in 2021 but was promoted to offensive coordinator. There’s been no official word on how the club may move around its staff for 2023, though Johnson is due to return after he was interviewed for some head coaching vacancies this month.