Report: Steve Sarkisian will draw some NFL interest

When it comes to potential NFL head-coaching candidates in the coming carousel, the supply far outweighs the demand. There’s another candidate to add to the pile.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, teams are expected to contact Texas coach Steve Sarkisian for NFL jobs.

Sarkisian worked for the Raiders as quarterbacks coach in 2004, and then he returned to the NFL as quarterbacks coach of the Falcons in 2017-18 and offensive coordinator in 2019-20.

He’s currently preparing Texas to face Ohio State in the college football championship semifinal.

No college coach has been hired since the Urban Meyer debacle in Jacksonville. Other college coaches to watch this year include Colorado coach Deion Sanders and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.