Who are the coaching candidates for 2025?

The coaching carousel will start to spin on Monday. For some teams (like the Jets) it already is.

So who are the candidates? Glad you asked, even if you didn’t.

The goal here is to paint with a broad brush and to err on the side or more, not less. Far too often, reporters blur the line between identifying candidates and advocating for them. It’s part of the access dance, the quid pro quo conundrum, the sausage-making process.

Here are the names we’re currently watching, in alphabetical order.

Bill Belichick: Yeah, he’s coaching at UNC. He also has a $10 million buyout that drops to $1 million in June. And he keeps hanging around the NFL media space. The easy explanation is it’s good for recruiting; the alternative explanation is he wants to keep a line in the pro football waters.

Joe Brady: Buffalo’s offense changed dramatically when coach Sean McDermott fired Ken Dorsey and elevated Brady during the 2023 season. And the offense got even better in 2024, fueling what could be Josh Allen’s first MVP season.

Pete Carroll: The former Jets, Patriots, and Seahawks coach wants back in. He has expressed interest in the Bears; the question is whether the Bears will be interested in him. Or whether anyone else will be. His record speaks for itself. And his age should not be an impediment.

Liam Coen: Another year, another possible quick exit from Tampa for a first-year offensive coordinator. (Baker Mayfield should be getting a commission.)

Brian Flores: The Vikings defensive coordinator would be a no-brainer, but for the complications related to his class-action lawsuit against the NFL, the Giants, the Broncos, the Dolphins, and the Texans. Hiring Flores means risking blowback from the league office and/or multiple business partners. (It’s wrong, but it’s reality.)

Marcus Freeman: The Notre Dame coach has widespread respect in NFL circles.

Aaron Glenn: Buzz has been building for the Lions defensive coordinator, fueled by the success of the team and his ability to hold things together through a rash of injuries.

Jon Gruden: Like Flores, the former Raiders, Bucs, and once again Raiders coach has an active lawsuit against the league. Unlike Flores, Gruden’s case springs from his own misconduct. Also, closer examination of his coaching record (especially his performance in his second stint with the Raiders) makes it a harder sell.

Jeff Halfley: He left his job as head coach at Boston College to become Green Bay’s defensive coordinator. The unit’s improvement in 2024 could be enough to get him on the radar of NFL owners.

Ben Johnson: The Lions offensive coordinator is regarded as one of the most brilliant minds in the game. It’s believed that he’s a no-brainer to get an offer in the coming hiring cycle.

Vance Joseph: The former Broncos coach turned Broncos defensive coordinator has taken his side of the ball to impressive heights this season. So impressive that he might have earned consideration for a second chance.

Kliff Kingsbury: The former Cardinals head coach and current Commanders offensive coordinator could get some buzz. His recent comments on the subject raise a real question as to whether he’s ready to be a head coach again.

Mike McCarthy: He’s a free agent as of January 14, or earlier if the Cowboys give him permission to interview. His candidacy could be delayed by Jerry Jones, who presumably wants to transform McCarthy’s status after five seasons into a full-week reality show, with the final answer perhaps being leaked during the Eagles’ wild-card playoff game.

Jesse Minter: He came from Michigan with Jim Harbaugh, and the defense in L.A. instantly improved. While it might be premature, Minter is on track to join the chase for a chance to be a head coach.

Todd Monken: He has transformed the Baltimore offense into a powerhouse, with Lamar Jackson possibly poised to win his second straight MVP award.

Kellen Moore: The first-year Eagles offensive coordinator, who previously held the position with the Cowboys and Chargers, could get some looks for getting the most out of running back Saquon Barkley. And for keeping on track a passing game that at times seems to be teetering on the edge of dysfunction.

Matt Nagy: The former Bears coach has done a solid job with the Kansas City offense in his second stint with the team. Could that open doors elsewhere?

Ron Rivera: The two-time coach of the year, who led both the Commanders and Panthers, has been interviewed by the Jets. He could get other interviews as well.

Rex Ryan: Not, it’s not 2016. Rex is on this list because he’s on the Jets’ list. It would be a major surprise if he’s on anyone else’s.

Deion Sanders: At a time when most owners will shy away from college coaches given the lingering stench of the Urban Meyer debacle in Jacksonville, Deion has generated plenty of buzz and his arrival would attract attention and sell tickets.

Steve Sarkisian: The Texas coach reportedly will draw interest, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Sarkisian previously worked for the Raiders as quarterbacks coach (in 2004) and the Falcons as quarterbacks coach (2017-18) and offensive coordinator (2019-20).

Arthur Smith: The former Falcons coach has given Pittsburgh’s offense a boost. While it might be early for him to get back into the mix, it could be coming in the next year or two, if he can keep getting more out of the Steelers offense.

Steve Spagnuolo: Whether it’s age or his disastrous initial stint with the Rams more than a decade ago, Spagnuolo can’t get serious consideration despite giving the Chiefs something they’ve badly needed in recent years — balance.

Mike Vrabel: The former Titans coach and, more recently, Browns consultant is regarded as the other no-brainer (along with Ben Johnson) to get a chance to lead a team in 2025. He already has interviewed with the Jets.

Wes Phillips: The son of Wade and grandson of Bum could get some buzz, thanks to the fact that he’s the offensive coordinator for the possible if not likely coach of the year in Minnesota.

Anthony Weaver: The Miami defensive coordinator made the Dolphins’ unit better in his first year with the team. The defense definitely wasn’t the problem this year.