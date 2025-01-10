Report: Steve Spagnuolo has three interviews scheduled for Friday

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has a busy itinerary Friday.

He will interview with the Jaguars, Raiders and Jets for their head coach positions, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. All three interviews are virtual, with the Chiefs preparing for a playoff game next weekend.

Spagnuolo said last week he wants another opportunity to be a head coach.

“Well, I’ll deal with that later,” Spagnuolo said, via John Dixon of arrowheadpride.com. “I mean, yeah, the answer is yes. . . . I hadn’t even thought about that road until you just mentioned it. So I’ll let all that take care of itself.”

Spagnuolo, 65, was head coach of the Rams from 2009-11, going 10-38. He also was the Giants’ interim head coach in 2017, compiling a 1-3 record.

Spagnuolo has served as an assistant coach with five different teams, including as defensive coordinator for three teams. He won a Super Bowl as defensive coordinator of the Giants in 2007 and three more championships with Kansas City in six seasons as the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator.