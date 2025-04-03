 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Tariffs won’t impact Lions

  
Published April 3, 2025 02:44 PM

The new expansion of tariffs is expected to cost automakers like Ford billions of dollars. It won’t impact the football team owned by the Ford family.

Via the Detroit Free Press, Lions president Rod Wood said this week that any losses suffered by the Ford Motor Company will not impact the ability of the Lions or principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp to carry out the team’s business.

“It shouldn’t be a big impact for us,” Wood said. “I think it could be a big impact for some of our sponsors, partners. I’ve heard some of them very concerned about it. . . . Obviously, the auto industry’s kind of caught right in the middle of this, both with auto tariffs and then all their parts. A huge percentage of even the domestic automobile’s imported. So I’ve heard [Ford Motor Company] talk a little bit about it.”

Likewise, Wood said the Fords have no current plans to sell a minority stake in the team.

Bottom line? Regardless of any impact of the current economic climate on Ford’s bottom line, the Lions will be fine.