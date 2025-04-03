Report: Tariffs won’t impact Lions

The new expansion of tariffs is expected to cost automakers like Ford billions of dollars. It won’t impact the football team owned by the Ford family.

Via the Detroit Free Press, Lions president Rod Wood said this week that any losses suffered by the Ford Motor Company will not impact the ability of the Lions or principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp to carry out the team’s business.

“It shouldn’t be a big impact for us,” Wood said. “I think it could be a big impact for some of our sponsors, partners. I’ve heard some of them very concerned about it. . . . Obviously, the auto industry’s kind of caught right in the middle of this, both with auto tariffs and then all their parts. A huge percentage of even the domestic automobile’s imported. So I’ve heard [Ford Motor Company] talk a little bit about it.”

Likewise, Wood said the Fords have no current plans to sell a minority stake in the team.

Bottom line? Regardless of any impact of the current economic climate on Ford’s bottom line, the Lions will be fine.