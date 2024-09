Saints tight end Taysom Hill went from questionable to doubtful to out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Hill has a bruised lung.

He was officially listed as having a chest injury.

Hill has been a potent and versatile weapon for the Saints, for several years. While the offense has been firing on all cylinders and then some, Hill gives them a dynamic they don’t otherwise have.

The 2-0 Saints host the 1-1 Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET.