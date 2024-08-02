Report: Testing on Geno Smith’s knee, hip didn’t reveal anything significant

The Seahawks can collectively breathe a side of relief when it comes to their quarterback.

While Geno Smith has been out of practice for the last couple of days, he should be OK moving forward. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, testing on Smith’s knee and hip didn’t reveal anything significant and the quarterback should not miss any time.

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said on Thursday that Smith has been “working through a couple of things from the other day.”

While Macdonald wasn’t sure at that time if Smith would be able to return for Friday’s practice, the new reporting makes it seem like Smith is fairly close to doing so.

Smith, 33, has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons for Seattle. In 2023, he threw for 3,624 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes.

The Seahawks also have Sam Howell and P.J. Walker on their roster at quarterback.