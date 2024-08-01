 Skip navigation
Geno Smith will undergo imaging, see doctor for what ails him

  
Published August 1, 2024 07:08 PM

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald wouldn’t reveal much about what is ailing Geno Smith, who has missed the past two days of practice.

The team, though, said Wednesday that Smith was getting his hip and knee worked out during practice.

“He’s working through a couple of things from the other day,” Macdonald said Thursday, via video from Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “Get some imaging tonight and we’ll see.”

Macdonald intimated that Smith will miss a third day of practice Friday.

“I don’t know about [returning to practice] tomorrow, but we’ll see what comes out of it when he goes to see the doc,” Macdonald said.

Smith has led the Seahawks to the postseason the past two seasons, while earning his first two Pro Bowl nods. He has 50 touchdowns and 20 interceptions the past two seasons since replacing Russell Wilson in Seattle.

Sam Howell is the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, with P.J. Walker is the only other quarterback on the 90-man roster.