Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Texans expected to hire Shane Day as senior offensive assistant

  
Published February 17, 2023 10:55 AM
The Texans are expected to hire Shane Day as a senior offensive assistant, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

Houston had interest in Klint Kubiak, but the 49ers hired him Thursday for a top role on their offensive staff.

Day spent the past two seasons as the Chargers’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He has 14 years of NFL experience with previous stops in San Francisco (2007-09), Chicago (2010-11), Washington (2014-15), Miami (2016-18) and San Francisco again (2019-20) before the job with the Chargers.

He was the 49ers’ quarterbacks coach in his second stint there and also has had jobs as assistant offensive line coach and tight ends coach in the NFL.