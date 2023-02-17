Report: Texans expected to hire Shane Day as senior offensive assistant
Published February 17, 2023 10:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the head coaching hires throughout the NFL for the Saints, Panthers, Texans, Colts, and Cardinals, and assess which franchise made the best decision out of the bunch.
The Texans are expected to hire Shane Day as a senior offensive assistant, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.
Houston had interest in Klint Kubiak, but the 49ers hired him Thursday for a top role on their offensive staff.
Day spent the past two seasons as the Chargers’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
He has 14 years of NFL experience with previous stops in San Francisco (2007-09), Chicago (2010-11), Washington (2014-15), Miami (2016-18) and San Francisco again (2019-20) before the job with the Chargers.
He was the 49ers’ quarterbacks coach in his second stint there and also has had jobs as assistant offensive line coach and tight ends coach in the NFL.