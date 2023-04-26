Report: Texans exploring trade options with 12th overall pick

The Texans own two of the first 12 picks in Thursday night’s first round, but they may not wind up making picks at No. 2 and No 12.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has not had many trade discussions about the first of their two picks, but that they are exploring moves involving the 12th selection. They have reportedly spoken to teams about moving in either direction once the first round is underway.

The direction they go could be linked to what they do with the No. 2 pick. Oddsmakers have edge rushers Tyree Wilson and Will Anderson as two of the three favorites to be selected with that pick and passing on a quarterback there could lead the Texans to look into a move back up the draft board in order to select one.

With the Panthers set to take a quarterback first overall, it looks like the Texans’ decision at No. 2 will have a lot to do with setting up how the rest of the first round plays out this year.