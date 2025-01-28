 Skip navigation
Report: Texans interview Bucs QBs coach Thad Lewis

  
January 28, 2025

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis has interviewed for the Texans’ offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Lewis received several requests for offensive coordinator interviews but declined the others, per Rapoport.

Lewis and DeMeco Ryans were teammates with the 2015 Eagles.

Lewis spent time with eight teams over eight seasons in his playing career as a quarterback. Immediately after retiring as a player, Lewis began coaching.

He spent two seasons at UCLA (2018-19) as an offensive analyst under Chip Kelly before interning with the Bucs in 2020.

Lewis was the assistant wide receivers coach in Tampa Bay in 2021-22 before a promotion to quarterbacks coach in 2023.

The Texans are seeking to replace Bobby Slowik, who was fired last week, and the presence of franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud makes the job an attractive one.