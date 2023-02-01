Report: Texans interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job

The Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Houston named DeMeco Ryans as its head coach earlier this week, and he has wasted no time in starting the process of putting together his staff.

He also interviewed 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for the offensive coordinator job and has talked to Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters.

Caley, whose contract with the Patriots is set to expire, also interviewed for offensive coordinator openings with the Patriots and Jets.

Caley, 40, joined the Patriots as an offensive assistant in 2015, making him the team’s the longest-tenured offensive assistant currently on staff.

He has coached the team’s tight ends since 2017.

Caley is a former student assistant at John Carroll, the alma mater of Texans General Manager Nick Caserio.