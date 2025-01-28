 Skip navigation
Report: Texans interview Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon for their OC job

  
Published January 27, 2025 07:57 PM

The Texans interviewed Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon for their offensive coordinator job, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.

The team is seeking to replace offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who they fired after the season.

Syracuse had the No. 1 passing offense in the country as quarterback Kyle McCord broke the ACC single-season passing record in Nixon’s first season with the Orange. McCord threw for 4,779 passing yards to break the record held by former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Nixon called the plays for the Panthers under head coach Matt Rhule after the team fired Joe Brady as offensive coordinator in 2021, so he has limited experience calling plays in the NFL.

Nixon has coached with the Eagles (2007-10), Dolphins (2011-15), 49ers (2016), Panthers (2020-22) and Giants (2023) in his NFL career. He mainly coached the running backs as a position coach.