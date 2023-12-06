Report: Texans sign S Adrian Amos

The Texans are signing free agent safety Adrian Amos to their 53-player roster, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports.

Amos asked for and received his release from the Jets last week, and he cleared waivers, making him a free agent.

Amos, 30, has played 11 games with three starts this season with the Jets, seeing action on 265 defensive snaps and 195 on special teams. He has 23 tackles and a pass breakup.

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Bears in 2015 and played four years in Chicago and four in Green Bay before signing a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason.

In nine seasons, Amos has totaled 659 career tackles, 10 interceptions, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.