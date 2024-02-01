Report: Titans to hire Ravens DBs coach Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator

The Titans are hiring Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson as their new defensive coordinator, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports.

Wilson, 41, also drew interest from the Packers, Rams and Giants.

He just completed his first season as Baltimore’s secondary coach. Wilson previously was in Philadelphia, serving as the team’s defensive backs coach in 2021 before adding defensive passing game coordinator duties to his role in 2022 as the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl LVII.

Wilson began his coaching career as a quality control coach for the Rams in 2012 before being promoted to defensive backs coach in 2015. He served as the Jets’ defensive backs coach from 2017-20, adding passing game coordinator duties in 2019.

Titans General Manager Ran Carthon and Wilson worked together with the Rams.

The Ravens also have lost director of player personnel Joe Hortiz to the Chargers’ General Manager job and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Seahawks’ head coaching job this week.