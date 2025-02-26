Report: Tom Brady reached out to Matthew Stafford’s camp about Raiders trading for him

The Rams told Matthew Stafford’s representatives that they are free to talk to other teams about a potential trade, and it didn’t take long for Raiders minority owner Tom Brady to take that opportunity.

Brady has been in contact with Stafford’s camp about the possibility of Stafford playing for the Raiders this season, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

For the Raiders to acquire Stafford, they would need to come to an agreement with the Rams on trade compensation, and would need Stafford to agree to play for the Raiders, which he will likely only do if they give him a contract that pays him significantly more than the $27 million he’s slated to make this season under his current deal. It’s unclear either what the Rams are asking for in a trade or what Stafford is asking for in a new contract.

Publicly, the Rams are saying they want to keep Stafford. But they’re apparently reluctant to commit a big new contract to a quarterback who recently turned 37, and they’re open to moving on if they get the right offer from another team. It’s no sure thing that Stafford will be traded, but teams that are interested are free to reach out. And Brady is getting involved in addressing the Raiders’ quarterback need.