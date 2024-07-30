Report: Travis, Jason Kelce seek a $100 million deal for New Heights podcast

Everything keeps coming up Kelce.

The wildly popular podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce is sufficiently wildly popular to justify a quest for nine-figure.

According to Anne Steele of the Wall Street Journal, via Sports Business Journal, the Kelces seek a deal in the range of nine figures for the New Heights podcast.

$100 million, for a once-per-week show. Not. Too. Shabby.

The term of the deal they’re seeking isn’t clear. That will obviously be a major factor. Five years? Ten? One?

Regardless, it shows the power of the podcast, if the podcast is a podcast that lots of people listen to. And lots of people are listening to podcasts. Lots of them are listening to the Kelce brothers podcast. And someone is making the money generated by the show.

It might as well go to the guys who are creating the thing.