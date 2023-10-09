Report: Travis Kelce suffered low-ankle sprain in win over Vikings

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce returned to Sunday’s win over the Vikings after hurting his ankle, but the injury will still be something to watch with the Chiefs on a short week ahead of Thursday’s game against the Broncos.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kelce suffered a low-ankle sprain in the game. He missed some time, but came back in the second half and caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce finished the game with 10 catches for 67 yards.

The fact that he returned should bode well for Kelce’s chances of playing later this week. Monday will bring an estimated practice report that sheds a little more light on his outlook.