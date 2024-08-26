Report: Trent Williams will not report to 49ers until contract is adjusted

While Brandon Aiyuk’s hold-in has gotten the majority of the angst outside the building surrounding the 49ers, left tackle Trent Williams’ holdout is bigger.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Williams will not return to the team until his contract is adjusted.

That means the 49ers could be without him for the Week 1 game against the Jets in two weeks.

Williams is due to make $20.05 million this year, $22.5 million in 2025 and $32.1 million in 2026. None of the payments are guaranteed.

The 49ers have not seen Williams since the end of the 2023 season as he skipped the offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, and all of training camp and the preseason. He is accruing daily fines that the team cannot, by rule, waive.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said five days ago that he hoped that a deal was close.

The 49ers list Jaylon Moore as the backup at left tackle. Moore has seven starts in three seasons.

Williams has made All-Pro the past three seasons and has 11 consecutive Pro Bowls, not counting 2019 when he missed the season in a dispute with Washington.