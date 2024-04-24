Report: Trey Hendrickson requests trade

The Bengals got a trade request from wide receiver Tee Higgins after they used their franchise tag on him this offseason and now another member of the team reportedly wants to be moved as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has asked the team to trade him to another club.

Hendrickson has non-guaranteed base salaries of $14.8 million and $15.8 million for the next two seasons. Per the report, he is looking for more long-term security and the Bengals have not been willing to fulfill that desire.

Hendrickson has spent the last three seasons in Cincinnati and he’s posted 39.5 sacks in 48 regular season games. He also had 3.5 sacks on the way to Super Bowl LVI, but his next sacks could come in another uniform if the Bengals decide that it’s best to part ways now.