Report: Trey Lance will see “significant snaps” for the Cowboys on Sunday

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was evasive when asked if Cooper Rush would start at quarterback again Sunday.

“You know, we’re obviously for, if you will, competitive reasons, we’re basically not saying until gameday,” the Cowboys owner said Friday on 105.3 The Fan.

That gave away that Trey Lance will play in the season finale against the Commanders as Jones previously has dismissed questions about why the No. 3 quarterback isn’t playing with the Cowboys out of playoff contention.

Indeed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lance will see “significant snaps” Sunday. Rush still could start.

Lance said earlier this week, via Todd Archer of ESPN, that he would be ready “if I do get an opportunity.”

The 2021 No. 3 overall pick has seen mop-up duty in three games this season, but he has not started a game or played significant snaps since Week 2 of the 2022 season with the 49ers when he dislocated his ankle. San Francisco traded him to Dallas for a fourth-round pick before the 2023 season, and Lance is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

Rush, who also is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason, has started every game since Dak Prescott’s season-ending hamstring injury. The Cowboys are 4-4 in Rush’s eight starts.

He has earned a $250,000 incentive by playing 45 percent of the snaps this season. If he reaches 55 percent, he earns another $250,000.

Rush has played 52.3 percent of the snaps this season, so if Lance plays significant snaps, Rush will not reach the 65 plays he needs to hit the mark.