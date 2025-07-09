Report: Tristan Wirfs to miss start of regular season after knee surgery

During the Buccaneers’ offseason program, head coach Todd Bowles said left tackle Tristan Wirfs would be fine in training camp, despite Wirfs sitting out minicamp practices with a bulky brace on his right knee.

But now, that is not going to end up being the case.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Wirfs will miss the start of the regular season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery.

Wirfs had aggravated an injury that kept him out for a game in 2024. But when he underwent the procedure on his right knee, additional damage was found, which will now sideline him longer.

Stroud notes that Wirfs will likely begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. If that is the case, Wirfs would not be eligible to return to play until the Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks.

While Wirfs will almost certainly begin training camp on the PUP list, he can be activated to the roster at any time before rosters are reduced to 53 players. If he progresses enough to play within a week or two in the regular season, the Bucs could have him on their 53-man roster at the end of August and list him as inactive on gameday until he’s healthy.

Stroud notes Charlie Heck is likely to replace Wirfs at left tackle to start the season.

Tampa Bay is once again integrating a new offensive coordinator under Bowles, as last year’s OC, Liam Coen, was hired as Jaguars head coach. Josh Grizzard was promoted to OC in January to replace Coen.