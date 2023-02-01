 Skip navigation
Report: Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol

  
Published February 1, 2023 08:29 AM
Last Friday, a report emerged that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still had not cleared the league’s concussion protocol and would therefore sit out the Pro Bowl games.

But now on Wednesday, there’s some better news on Tagovailoa’s health.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Tagovailloa has passed the league’s concussion protocol. Tagovailoa met with several doctors, who are confident the quarterback will be 100 percent when the time comes for football.

Tagovailoa missed the last two weeks of the regular season and Miami’s postseason loss to Buffalo after suffering his second diagnosed concussion of the season. He was placed in the concussion protocol the day after the Christmas Day loss to Green Bay, as he was encouraged to speak with doctors about symptoms.

The Dolphins have maintained that Tagovailoa is the team’s starting quarterback for 2023. The quarterback is also now eligible for a contract extension and this spring Miami has to decide whether or not to pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option.

In 13 games this season, Tagovailoa completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa led the league with a 105.5 passer rating, 8.9 yards per attempt, and 13.7 yards per completion in 2022.