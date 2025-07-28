Report: Tyler Guyton feared to have torn his ACL

Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton walked off under his own power after being injured near the end of Monday’s practice. That brought hope that the injury was minor.

Alas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Cowboys fear Guyton has torn his ACL. Guyton will undergo an MRI to confirm the injury.

Gutyon started 15 games as a rookie after the Cowboys made him a first-round pick in 2024. They had high expectations he would build on an up-and-down first season.

Now, Guyton will spend his second season rehabbing.

Asim Richards, Hakeem Adeniji, Matt Waletzko and sixth-round pick Ajani Cornelius are backup tackles on the roster. Pro Bowler Tyler Smith might be their best option to replace Guyton, but the team long has said it prefers to leave Smith at left guard.