Report: Vikings are expected to sign RB Cam Akers

  
Published September 16, 2025 04:50 PM

With Aaron Jones sidelined by a hamstring injury, the Vikings are turning to a familiar face.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Minnesota is expected to sign running back Cam Akers for a third stint with the franchise.

There’s no word on if Akers will sign with the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

Akers, 26, was traded to the Vikings in 2023 and appeared in six games for the club that season. After signing with the Texans in 2024, he was then traded back to the Vikings midway through last year and appeared in 12 games for the club, rushing for 297 yards.

Akers played under Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell with the Rams when O’Connell was the Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator. The two won Super Bowl LVI together to cap the 2021 season.

Akers has rushed for 2,025 yards and 13 touchdowns in 53 career games. He was a Rams second-round pick in 2020.