Report: Vikings have inquired about trading for Adam Thielen

  
Published August 22, 2025 10:21 AM

Adam Thielen may be on his way back to Minnesota.

The Vikings have inquired about trading for the veteran receiver, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Jordan Addison’s upcoming suspension and Jalen Nailor’s hand injury, Minnesota could use some more depth at receiver.

The Vikings and Thielen are plenty familiar with one another. After entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013 with the club, Thielen began contributing as a receiver in 2014 before emerging as a true threat in 2016 when he caught 69 passes for 967 yards with five touchdowns.

Thielen’s last season with Minnesota was head coach Kevin O’Connell’s first with the club in 2022. The wideout caught 70 passes for 716 yards with six touchdowns that year.

While he missed seven games due to injury in 2024, Thielen still caught 48 passes for 615 yards with five TDs.

We’ll see if the Panthers and Vikings can come to an agreement to secure the reunion.