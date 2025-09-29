Report: Vikings RT Brian O’Neill could miss time with sprained MCL

The Vikings have had more than their fair share of injuries in four games this season. One of the new ones from Sunday could resonate into the coming weeks.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill suffered a sprained MCL against the Steelers in Ireland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Per the report, O’Neill could miss some time.

The injury happened in the first half of the game. O’Neill did not return.

The MCL heals without surgery, unless it’s a serious tear. The lesser the degree of the sprain, the shorter the absence.

The Minnesota offensive line allowed six sacks and 14 hits of quarterback Carson Wentz, who has started two games due to the sprained ankle suffered in Week 2 by J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings face the Browns in London on Sunday morning.