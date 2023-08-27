Report: Vikings were not involved in Trey Lance trade talks

At the Scouting Combine, the Vikings talked to the 49ers about a potential trade for quarterback Trey Lance. After the 49ers decided to trade Lance this week, the Vikings were not involved.

That’s the word from Kevin Seifert, who covers the Vikings for ESPN.com.

Now that the Vikings have added former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall through the draft, the Vikings are focused on developing him.

“I would definitely like to keep him around,” coach Kevin O’Connell said regarding Hall after the Vikings’ preseason finale, via Seifert. “My philosophy when you’re going to draft a quarterback is you pour into him on a daily basis. ‘Development’ is a huge word, but I love the fact that we got him as many reps as we did this camp.

“I feel like Jaren has a really, really good understanding of our offense, where he can grow, where his comfort level can grow, and hopefully hit the ground running the next opportunity he gets.”

By next year, the opportunity could be a big one. The Vikings and starter Kirk Cousins are embarking on the last year of his contract. The Vikings have no way to keep Cousins from hitting the open market, other than to re-sign him.

Hall could be the future. For now, Hall apparently is the biggest reason why the Vikings didn’t pursue Lance.