 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ons Jabeur
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 13
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal
Stanton.jpg
Second Half Bounceback Candidates for Fantasy Baseball

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_embiidharden_230712.jpg
Embiid opens up about Harden; Morant update
nbc_bfa_wnbaaces_230712.jpg
Dominant Aces are in their own category
nbc_bfa_wnbacover_230712.jpg
Natalie: 2K got WNBA cover wrong

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ons Jabeur
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 13
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal
Stanton.jpg
Second Half Bounceback Candidates for Fantasy Baseball

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_embiidharden_230712.jpg
Embiid opens up about Harden; Morant update
nbc_bfa_wnbaaces_230712.jpg
Dominant Aces are in their own category
nbc_bfa_wnbacover_230712.jpg
Natalie: 2K got WNBA cover wrong

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Will Richardson suspended for three games

  
Published July 12, 2023 04:35 PM

Offensive tackle Will Richardson did not sign with another team after the Jaguars released him last August and his path back to the field likely just got more difficult.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Richardson — who remains a free agent — has been suspended for three games.

The reason for his suspension was not disclosed.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Richardson has appeared in 44 games with five starts — all for Jacksonville. He did not play in his rookie year due to injury but played 15 games in 2019, 16 in 2020, and 13 in 2021.

Jacksonville re-signed Richardson in March 2022 after his rookie contract expired. But with a new coaching staff, the Jaguars released Richardson at the start of the regular season.