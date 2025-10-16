Report: WR Treylon Burks to join the Commanders’ practice squad

Free agent wide receiver Treylon Burks has agreed to join the Commanders’ practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Rapoport added that an elevation for Burks could come quickly. The Commanders need immediate help at the position with star wide receivers Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel) out of Thursday’s practice and Noah Brown (groin) on injured reserve.

The Titans waived Burks from injured reserve last week, making him a free agent. He worked for the Broncos on Tuesday and visited the Commanders.

He was recently cleared for all football activities after recovering from a fractured collarbone in training camp.

Burks joined the Titans with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft. The Titans acquired that selection by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles, and the decision to trade Brown rather than sign him to a long-term deal did not work out for Tennessee.

Burks was limited to 22 games in his first two seasons, and he tore his ACL in the fifth game of the 2024 campaign. He had 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown.