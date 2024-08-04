 Skip navigation
Report: X-rays negative for Xavier Legette, MRI still to come

  
August 4, 2024

Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette left practice with a lower leg injury on Sunday and head coach Dave Canales said that the first-round pick would be evaluated by medical personnel to determine the extent of the injury.

Some results of that evaluation are reportedly in. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays of Legette’s leg were negative.

Rapoport adds that the rookie will also have an MRI before any final determinations of his status are made.

Legette missed time in the spring with a hamstring injury, but the current issue is not related to that one. The Panthers will be hoping that any tweak will not keep the wideout out of action for long.