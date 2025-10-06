Report: Xavier Worthy is expected to play Monday night vs. Jaguars

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy was downgraded to questionable on Sunday, but he should still be on the field for Monday night’s matchup against the Jaguars.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Worthy is expected to play tonight. He was downgraded on the injury report as a precaution.

Worthy has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 1, returning to play in the Week 4 win over the Ravens. He was a full participant in practice all week.

But Kansas City added an ankle injury to Worthy on the report, as the receiver was reportedly dealing with some swelling on Sunday.

Worthy helped stretch the field for Kansas City last Sunday, recording five receptions for 83 yards. He also took two carries for 38 yards to finish with 121 yards from scrimmage in the 37-20 win.