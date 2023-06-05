 Skip navigation
Report: XFL quarterback Jack Coan to work out for 49ers

  
Published June 5, 2023 04:55 PM
June 5, 2023 12:42 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the biggest division favorites ahead of the 2023 NFL season, led by San Francisco, Kansas City, and Jacksonville.

The 49ers have scheduled a workout with XFL quarterback Jack Coan on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

That is the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Coan played for the San Antonio Brahmas, making seven starts and appearing in one other game. He completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,471 yards with six touchdowns, six interceptions and a passer rating of 76.1.

He participated in the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player, but the team didn’t sign him.

The Colts signed Coan as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2022. They waived him out of the preseason, and he signed with the Brahmas in November.

The 49ers have Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen on their roster, though Purdy still is working his way back from elbow surgery and not participating in the offseason program.